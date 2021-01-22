Israel set to exit coronavirus crisis

The Embassy of the State of Israel in Nigeria on Friday said Israel is set to become one of the first nations to exit Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

According to a statement signed by Mr Shimon Ben-Shoshan, Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Israel is leading the world’s vaccination campaign through its operation “Back to life” programme, to achieve targets.

“Israel began its vaccination drive in late December 2020, and within the first two days of the campaign nearly 30,000 Israelis were already given their first dose.

“Few weeks later, over two million Israelis have received their vaccination shot and the country is on track to vaccinate all citizens over the age of 16 by the end of March.

“The speedy ambitious target has been made possible through a new deal that Israel inked with pharmaceutical companies in early January, dubbed Operation Back to Life.

“Israel is set to receive ongoing shipment of the vaccine over the coming months, which will enable the country to reach its bold target and become one of the first countries in the world to exit coronavirus crisis.

“Moreover, by sharing its statistical data with Pfizer and the world, Israel will also play key role in demonstrating the efficacy of the vaccine and developing strategies, to overcome the pandemic,” Ben-Shoshan said.

He disclosed that Israel made tough choices on closing its borders and schools, shutting businesses, limiting all non-essential activities, sustained innovation surrounding the pandemic that include start-ups and drive-through testing centres to telemedicine and vaccine research.

He explained that the success of the vaccination campaign would be used to provide critical information that pharmaceutical companies need, to make the vaccine more effective for other countries.

“By being the first country in the world to vaccinate its population with novel vaccine, Israel will serve as the world’s key experimental subject.

“Israel’s universal healthcare system is globally recognised for its efficiency and effectiveness; Israel has developed a high-quality level of individual patient care and all Israeli citizens and permanent residents are guaranteed health care, under the country’s National Health Insurance Law,” he added. (NAN)