Israel/Nigeria knowledge-sharing on agric-technology will promote economic growth – Envoy

Mr Shimon Ben-Shoshan, Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria said in Buja that bilateral relations between the two countries through knowledge sharing on agricultural technology and entrepreneurship would promote economic growth.

Ben-Shoshan said this in his address at the closing ceremony of the three-day Israel-Nigeria Agrinnovation seminar 2019 which held in Abuja.

The event, organised by the embassy in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo began on Dec. 10 and is expected to end on Dec. 13.

Theme of the seminar is “No room for small dreams”.

Ben-Shoshan said, “I am very happy we succeeded to share knowledge on agricultural technology and entrepreneurship within three days via experience of experts, who came all the way from Israel.

“The participants were all happy at the end of the seminar and they are really eager for the next edition of Agrinnovation.

“We hope to take it to a higher level.

“Luckily we chose two best start-ups that made presentations.

“They will go to Israel to participate in the forthcoming March-challenge edition at international level.

“The two start-up winners will be flown to Israel in March 2020 to participate in the second stage of the Agrinnovation globally.”

The two winners, Ms Shiaye Mesharon-Dom, who represented Crept Cash organisation and Mr Temitayo Bamidele, Blum Global Fellow told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the event impacted their lives.

“It is very exciting, most especially because we have been admiring agric-technology in Israel for a while.

“We are very excited to have been selected, for this is an opportunity for us to get hands-on training on best practices so we can come and replicate such in Nigeria,” she said.

Bamidele, a co-winner, said that the event witnessed keen contest among agricultural experts.

He said he did not think he was going to win due to the serious nature of the contest in which participants came up with great ideas.

“So I am really happy to have emerged winner and for the opportunity to move on with my research.

“I will come back to Nigeria with a mindset to market products as well as to improve profit and income for small holder farmers,” Bamidele added. (NAN)