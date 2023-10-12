Israel asks Germany for ammunition for warships

Israel has asked Germany for ammunition for its warships after the large-scale cross-border raid by Hamas, German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

Pistorius said he would talk with Israeli partners to learn more about the details of the request.Germany would provide medical equipment and allow Israel to use two drones stationed in the region, he said.“We stand with Israel,’’ he said, as fighting between Israel and Hamas goes into its sixth day.Pistorius spoke as he arrived for the second day of a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.They were to be briefed by their Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on the situation by video link.Israeli officials say that 1,200 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched a bloody rampage on communities and an electronic music festival near the Gaza Strip.The military says 189 Israeli soldiers are among the dead.Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza that Palestinian officials say have killed at least 1,100 people. (dpa/NAN)

