Isoko Youths insist on NDDC board, reject interim management committee



The Isoko Nation Youth Congress (INYC) has restated its support for the Senate-confirmed board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In a press statement signed on behalf of the group by its president Engr Godstime Akokotu and secretary general Paul Tutu Erero, the group said its “position on the affairs at the NDDC including the rejection of the interim management committee championed by the minister of the Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio as decided at our congress held in Ozoro remains in force.”



According to the press statement, which was in reaction to a report that the Isoko nation backs the interim management committee, the INYC stated that, “we reject the false and misleading article in the media by a faceless and retrogressive group, the Isoko Change Advocate sponsored by the enemies within, who are shamelessly advocating for the widely-criticized and sinister Senator Akpobio’s NDDC interim management committee that has defied all wise counsel to continue its illegalities and flagrant disregard for the Niger Delta people for pecuniary and selfish gains.”



“The faceless group is hereby challenged to an open debate at the Isoko House to come out and defend its position on WHY, HOW and WHAT the ISOKO Nation stands to gain if the Interim Management Committee is retained and the substantive board is frustrated or put in abeyance.”



“This is a board that has as members from the Senatorial district as Managing Director, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and our distinguished son, Prophet Jones Erhue as representative in the NDDC board . This would automatically transform the Isoko nation as a major stakeholder in the President Bihari Next Level Government. It will enable our voice to be heard and well accommodated in the overall interest of the people, yet a small fraction of faceless, crafty people could shamelessly allowed themselves to be used in fostering disunity and brazenly displaying their gluttony in the public in other to portray the good people of ISOKO as unfocused and disunited people.”



“Conclusively, we want to state clearly that, Delta State will never accept any form of manipulation targeted to deny the state of what is duly its entitlement. If the NDDC Act is to be religiously followed without political considerations, the positions of the board chairman and managing director are to come to the state as it has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that Delta State is the beneficiary of the two positions. We hereby appeal to President Buhari to listen to the voice of reason and the agitation by the majority of the Niger Delta people to inaugurate the board as nominated,screened and confirmed by the Senate, who are largely accepted across the ethnic nationalities and political landscape of the Niger Delta as qualified and reliable individuals, and have served meritoriously in their previous engagements and assignments in their respective states.”

