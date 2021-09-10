Isoko By-election: Delta CP orders restriction of movements

The Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr Ari Ali, has ordered the restriction of movements in Isoko South LGA from midnight on Friday untill 4:00 pm on Saturday.

The acting spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Friday in Warri.

Edafe said that the restriction of movements would enable the achievement of a hitch-free by-election into the Isoko South Constituency One scheduled for Sept. 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the seat became vacant following the death of Kenneth Ogba in June.

According to the statement, the CP has ordered massive deployment of officers and men to all the polling units and also some speculated hot spots in the local government area.

The aim is to maintain peace throughout the electioneering process.

“The CP assures all residents that the command is committed to ensuring the security of everyone during the poll.

“There will be restriction of movement within Isoko South Local Government Area from Sept. 10, 2021 by 0000 hours till Sept. 11, 2021 by 1600 hours.

“The CP also appeals to front runners in this Local Government by-election to please caution their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos as such will not be tolerated,” the statement said.

It added that no Police aid or security agent would be allowed to escort their principals or any important personality to polling units or on any movement while the by-election lasted.

“Any security aid violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” it warned.

The CP, however, assured that the Police personnel deployed for the exercise would be professional in the discharge of their designated duties. (NAN)

