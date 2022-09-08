ISOC-NG seeks contributions to robust, secure internet use policy in Nigeria

By Kehinde Ojoawo

The Internet Society Nigeria (ISOC-NG) has called on internet users and stakeholders to contribute to policy formulation to foster robust and secure internet use in Nigeria and globally.

Mr Caleb Ogundele, President of Internet Society (Nigeria Chapter) made the call at the opening of the third Nigerian School on Internet Governance (NSIG) Forum on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSIG Forum is a pre-event to the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum (NIGF) scheduled to hold in Lagos from Sept. 12 to Sept.15.

According to him, the internet governance spectrum, which consists of the national, regional, continental and global spectrums, aims to ensure access for all stakeholders in the internet ecosystem.

He, therefore, charged members of the internet ecosystem, including individuals, corporate organisations, civil society organisations, the media and government, to ensure proper understanding of their importance in the internet governance space.

“Everyone of us is important in the multi-stakeholder approaches regarding internet governance processes.

“That is why whenever NCC is coming up with a framework or policy, they usually call for public comments where an individual, the academia, Civil Society, etc can make useful contributions.

“You can then say that internet belongs to no one.

“This is, therefore, to remind us of how important you are in making internet for everyone to be a good place and a safer environment for all,” Ogundele said.

Mr Yaovi Atohun, of International Cooperation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), harped on the importance of Internationalised Domain Name (IDN) and how it is managed by ICANN.

Dr Wale Adedokun, an academic from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a discussant at the event, underscored the need for proper understanding of the evolution of the internet and components of internet governance.

According to him, the components include Critical Internet Resources, Openness, Diversity and Inclusion and Access, among others.

“As far as internet governance is concerned, access is key; obtaining information without any form discrimination.

“Nobody says because you are black, you can’t get information; the access should be done with as much ease as possible.

“The internet governance also emphasises diversity and inclusion; openness has to do with respect for one another which must be within a defined moral acceptable standard of expression.

“One very important thing to be concerned with regarding internet governance is cyber security, security of your devices and contents,” Adedokun said.

Mrs Chiderah Ikeokonkwo, Head of Research, Development and Innovation, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), said the bureau was established to secure and safeguard Nigerians from vulnerability to cyber attacks.

According to her, the Bureau is poised to protect Nigerians from cyber fraud, cyber bullies, data manipulations and intrusions into private family and social affairs, among others.

“The Bureau is hoping that, before the end of the current administration, the National Data Protection Right (NDPR) Act 2022 amendment bill will be passed by the National Assembly.

“That will repeal the present NDPR to further institutionalise data protection in Nigeria,” Ikeokonkwo said.

NAN reports that the Forum, which will end on Sept. 13, is to deepen the role of Internet Governance in Nigeria. (NAN)

