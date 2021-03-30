Prominent Islamic society, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’Iqammatis Sunnah, JIBWIS – Nigeria, has expressed its full support for the renewed fight against drug abuse and trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The body stated this on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 when its leadership paid a courtesy visit to the NDLEA Chairman/ Chief Executive, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja. Led by the Chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau; General Secretary, Dr. Mahammed Kabir Haruna Gombe; Director General, Ahmad Ibrahim Lau; Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Rijiyan Lemo and Rabiu Idris Muhamed, General Manager, Manara Sat TV, the Islamic group also sought collaboration with NDLEA so as to take the message against drug abuse to millions of its members and followers.

While commending Marwa and his team for the great impact they have made within the short time he took over the leadership of the Agency, Sheikh Bala Lau said there is need to bring to the table the large capacity of JIBWIBS to collaborate with NDLEA in this onerous assignment because of his understanding that the crisis bedeviling the country has its strong roots in drug abuse. He stated further that JIBWIS as an advocacy and enlightenment society will be of tremendous assistance to NDLEA with her over 15,000 Jummu’ah Mosques all over the country, over 10,000 primary and secondary schools, Manara Sat TV.

He said the society believes “that there can be neither peace nor development for a country with the unacceptable level of drug abuse in Nigeria as at today.”

The NDLEA boss expressed his appreciation for the visit adding that he was actually arranging an advocacy visit to JIBWIBS and such other influential bodies. “NDLEA will take a good advantage of the platforms offered by JIBWIS to collaborate with them and save the majority of Nigerians who have never taken drugs and also to ensure we bring out those who are already involved”, he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.