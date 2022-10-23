Islamic sect in Kano urges Tinubu to enhance security, dredge River Niger as president

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Islamic scholars of the Tijjaniyya sect in Kano on Sunday requested the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to enhance the fight against insecurity when elected in 2023.

They also enjoined him to dredge the River Niger when he becomes president.

Leader of the sect in Kano, Sheikh Sayyadi Bashir, gave the charges at an interactive session between selected members and the presidential candidate.

He said the sect had a lot of needs that the APC presidential candidate should take consider when elected.

“Our demands include sustainable peace across the nation; improvement in the agricultural sector; health and education,’’ he said.

Bashir added that the sect was planning to establish a university and a hospital in Kano and hoped that the APC’s presidential candidate would support the moves when elected.

Responding, Tinubu pledged total dedication to curtail insecurity, and to enhance education, food security and infrastructural development.

He stressed that as president, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity served as a source of prosperity for all.

He also promised an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Tinubu said that he was not in Kano to campaign but to inaugurate his campaign office and interact with people.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said the Tijjaniya sect had contributed immensely in ensuring peace through endless prayers for Kano State and for Nigeria.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, chairman of APC Governors Forum, who was at the interaction, commended the sect for its plan to establish a university and assured of support to bring the plan to fruition. (NAN)

