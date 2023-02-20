Islamic organisation calls for free, fair, credible elections

By Mohammed Tijjani

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), the umbrella organisation of Nigerian Muslims stated on Monday in Kaduna that the 2023 general elections should be fair, free and credible.

JNI is one of the election observers appointed by INEC for the elections.

Its Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Aliyu stated that the JNI being one of the accredited observers had engaged qualified members from across the country to partake in the laudable exercise.

He explained that JNI regarded election observation as a valuable tool to improve the quality of elections.

“Observers help to build public confidence in the transparency of electoral processes.

“They help to promote and protect the civic and franchise rights of participants in elections.

“They also help to correct errors or administrative deficiencies that lead to manipulation and fraud, or expose such problems when they occur,’’ he stated.

Aliyu added that the JNI had also partnered with several sister organisations to fulfil the onerous tasks.

“Positive reports from JNI observer teams and from other observers will build trust in the democratic processes and enhance the legitimacy of the governments that emerge from the elections,’’ he added.

He stated also that the JNI implored all her observers and other observers, domestic and international to be honest, diligent and faithful in discharging the duty.

It also called on INEC personnel, security agencies, media practitioners, observers and other relevant agencies to discharge their functions with sincerity.

This, it explained, could be done by demonstrating real commitment to free, fair and credible elections.

“JNI prays for peaceful and credible 2023 general elections,’’ Aliyu stressed. (NAN)