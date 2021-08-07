Islamic New Year: Sultan directs Muslims to look out for new moon Aug. 8

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH, on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Abubakar issued the directive on Saturday, in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, August 8, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking out for the new moon on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said.

The Sultan prayed Allah to assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sighting of the new moon of Muharram will usher in the new year 1443 AH in Islam.

Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, is one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Quran, along with the seventh month of Rajab, and the eleventh and twelfth months of Dhul-Qadah and Dhul-Hijjah, respectively, preceding Muharram.

During the month of Muharram, warfare is forbidden in Islam and Muslims believed that devotion in the sacred months attracted a lot of reward from Almighty Allah. (NAN)

