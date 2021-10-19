Islamic Cleric enjoins faithful to imbibe qualities of Prophet Muhammad

A revered Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has enjoined Muslims to always strive to imbibe the attitude and character of the Prophet Mohammad.

Sheikh Bauchi made the clarion call on Tuesday in Bauchi when he delivered a sermon during the Eid-el-maulud celebration, commemorating the birthday of the prophet.

He said Muhammad was peace loving, honest, truthful and very generous during his life time in the Holy cities of Makkah and Madina.

He admonished the congregation to be pious, have the fear of God and extend goodwill to fellow human beings, irrespective of their religious inclinations, political affiliations or tribal and regional differences.

The cleric also used the occasion to call for fervent and marathon prayers seeking divine intervention over the security challenges facing the nation.

“We must dutifully pray for the continued unity, harmony and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians as we have no other country than this nation”, he emphasised.

Earlier in his remarks, the Bauchi State Governor, Malam Bala Mohammed, urged the faithful to use the Maulud period for sober reflection.

He urged Muslims to always emulate the simple and honest life of the Prophet of Islam, saying deviant behaviours were largely responsible for the negative happenings we are witnessing in the country today.

While congratulating the convener of the annual religious rite, Shekh Bauchi, the governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to repositioning the state through the provision of basic social amenities.

“We are also committed to the entrenchment of inter- religious and tribal harmony, irrespective of the political divide” he said.

Malam Suleiman Abdullahi, the Deputy Chair of the Youth Committee, told NAN that the events lined up included 15-km trek by no fewer than the representatives of 277 Islamiyya schools and 1,200 Islamic youth groups.

He explained that the trek, expected to commence from Kobi community, would take the participants through the emir’s palace and terminate at the Wunti area of the metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1.5 million faithful converged on the city of Bauchi to observe the annual religious activity.

One of the attendees was a former Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

NAN reports that the occasion also attracted thousands of traders from across the country. NAN

