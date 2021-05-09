An Islamic Cleric, Alhaji Muheebudeen Ismaeel has cautioned those agitating for self determination in Nigeria to bury their thoughts, saying Nigeria was better together.

Ismaeel gave the warning on Saturday in Ibadan while delivering 2021 Ramadan lecture organized by the Muslim Community of Oyo State Housing Corporation.

He said that the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria could be resolved without disintegration of the country.

The cleric, who is a lecturer at the Federal College of Education (Special) Oyo, buttressed his position with happenings in Sudan whose situation had worsened with the balkanization.

According to him , rather than going their separate ways, all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria should come together and iron out their differences in order to strengthen the country’s unity.

Also speaking on the topic; “Islamic solution to the problem of insecurity and tribalism in Nigeria “ a Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Tunde Malik said if Muslims in Nigeria were alive to their responsibility, the situation in the country would be better.

Malik explained that the Holy Quran and indeed Islam have proffered solutions to all the problems confronting the nation.

According to him, Muslims were expected to enjoin what is good and forbid what is bad, adding that by so doing, Nigeria’s problem of insecurity would be over.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Oyo State Housing Corporation, Mr Bayo Lawal, urged Muslims to reflect on the words of Almighty Allah as contained in the Holy Quran.

Lawal said the Holy book should be the guide of the Muslims in the discharge of their responsibility.

He called for a renewed dedication of staff of the Oyo State housing corporation to strengthen the corporation and restore its lost glory. (NAN)

