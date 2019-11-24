Islamic centre wants support for underprivileged in Nigeria

The International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE), has called on the Federal government, corporate organisations and humanitarian groups to provide adequate support through humanitarian services to the less-privileged in the society.

Dr Kabir Usman, the Director-General of the centre, made the appeal during a free medical outreach, distribution of food items and clothing’s to disabled person at Karamajiji village, along Airport Road in FCT.

Usman said the only way the Nigerian society would move forward is to help the poor, adding that no society or nation has it all, but the ability to assist the underprivileged, speaks volume for the society.

He said that the the centre had carried out a survey and discovered that the Karamajiji community has been requiring as much medical support as possible.

Usman who was represented by Dr Garba Sani, a director in the centre, said communicable ailments were associated with the dust of dry season.

Adding that preventive measures are necessary to prevent the spread, Usman disclosed that the sum of seven hundred thousand naira was spent on the medical intervention by the centre and called for the support to the less-privileged in the community.

“From our assessment we discovered that the community really need the support of humanitarian groups, government and relevant stakeholders.

“We carry out Malaria test and treatment, typhoid, sugar level, blood pressure through our qualified doctors and pharmacists.

“All our medical outreach are free and we are targeting over 700 disabled persons to benefit from the exercise,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head, Medical Team, ICICE, Dr Amina Kumalia, said the elderly persons were treated for malaria, typhoid and peptic ulcer, while their children were also treated for diarrhea.

Kumalia attributed the prevalence of communicable diseases to lack of hygiene and poor treatment, adding that once the children with upper respiratory tract infection are not properly treated, they will infect others.

She called on resident in the area to keep their environment clean to prevent the spread of communicable disease in the community.

However, she called on Nigerians and relevant organisations to assist underprivileged persons for the development of the country.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Malam Sani Ibrahim, said majority of disabled persons in the area could not afford medical bills for their wives and children.

Ibrahim thanked the centre for the medical assistance, saying this had renewed their hope for better life and healthy living in Karamajiji community. (NAN)

