Islamic centre mitigates health challenges of PWDs in FCT

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE), a custodian of Al-Noor Mosque, Wuse II, Abuja, on Sunday provided free medical treatment to 400 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Deidei and Gwagwalada Area Councils of the FCT.

The centre’s Director-General, Dr Kabir Kabo-Usman, while addressing newsmen at the venue of the medical treatment in Zuba, Abuja, said the exercise was aimed at mitigating the health challenges of the PWDs in the nation’s capital.

“When I first visited the community and saw the situation of the persons with disabilities I broke in tears.”

He said part of the mandate of the centre, as a charitable organization, was to help with poverty alleviation, support community development and social welfare.

” And being part of our mandate, that is why we are here today at Deidei and Gwagwalada Area Council very close to Zuba, to try and give relevant medical attention to the persons with disabilities to challenge some of the medical issues that they are having.

” And I am sure you can see what you can see around, these are all people with special needs, persons with disabilities who are very vulnerable in the society.

” They are ignored, they are not well targeted and we need to make sure that we support them so that they can be healthy and do something for themselves.”

The D-G revealed that the free medical treatment was being conducted by four volunteer doctors, three nurses, three pharmacists and 20 volunteers, supporting to make the outreach successful.

” Our target is about 400 but we are here to actually support everyone that needs support in terms of medical predicament.

” We are also going to extend this medical outreach to other parts of the FCT and we will encourage the Area Councils authority to take this initiative further by equipping their primary healthcare centres”

He called on other charity organisations and wealthy individuals to support the vulnerable groups in the society, especially in addressing their health needs.

” When you see what is really happening in this community, believe me sincerely, you will run into tears.

“When I came into this place I ran into tears, and I asked myself a question – was my father in this situation? The answer was no.

” Was my mother in this situation? The answer was no. Was my wife in this situation? The answer was no. Was I in this situation? The answer is actually no.

” So it is good for the people to come around to support the local community so that going forward we can have peace and tranquility in our communities.”

Also, the centre’s Director, Community Development and Social Welfare, Amina Abdullahi, said the organisation had a database of persons with disabilities in all communities across the six area councils of the FCT.

Represented by Alhaji Garba Sani, Director, External Relations, Fundraising and Investment of the centre, Mrs Abdullahi, assured that the centre would continue to extend medical assistance to the vulnerable communities in the FCT.

She said the disabilities communities needed lots of support not only medically but in all facets of human endeavour.

” And unfortunately not all people and philanthropists recognise that and so our purpose and target is actually to identify the different communities of persons with disabilities and reach them at their settlements and provide services to them.”

The Head of Medical Team of the ICICE, Dr Amina Kumaliya, disclosed that most of the ailments observed in most patients were hypertension, peptic ulcer, malaria, diarrhea and rinitis in children.

” And then a little bit of diabetes. These are the ailments we diagnosed; we have ordered for their investigation and drugs are being dispensed for the patients.

Responding, the Chairman, People With Disabilities, Gwagwalada Area Council, Hassan Abdullahi, thanked the centre for the free medical treatment which would go a long way to enhance the living conditions of the beneficiaries.

Also, Malam Aminu Yelwa, Financial Secretary, Nasara Physically Challenged Centre, Deidei, appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to support their members who learned mechanic and shoe making with working tools. (NAN)