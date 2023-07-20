Islamic Calendar: AANI felicitates with Muslims, calls for peace, unity

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the Islamic Calendar.

AANI in a statement signed by its National President, Emmanuel Obi Okafor urged Muslim brothers and sister to used the occasion to reflect upon the values of peace, unity, and harmony that Islam teaches.

Okafor urged them to equally use the opportunity to renew their commitment to these timeless principles and to foster a society that is built upon mutual cooperation and coexistence.

He said,”On behalf of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), I extend warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters as we embark upon the blessed occasion of the Islamic Calendar 1445.

“May this new year bring abundant blessings, joy, and spiritual fulfilment to you and your loved ones.

“As we commemorate this significant milestone in the Islamic calendar, it is an opportune moment for us to reflect upon the values of peace, unity, and harmony that Islam teaches us. Islam, a religion of compassion and tolerance, inspires us to cultivate a spirit of goodwill, understanding, and respect for one another.

“It is time for us to renew our commitment to these timeless principles and to foster a society that is built upon mutual cooperation and coexistence.”

He added,”In the face of numerous challenges that our great nation, Nigeria, has encountered in recent times, it becomes even more crucial for us to unite as one people, regardless of our religious or ethnic backgrounds.

“We must come together, hand in hand, to promote peace, justice, and equality for all Nigerians. It is only through such unity that we can surmount the obstacles that lie before us and build a prosperous, inclusive, and harmonious nation that we can be proud to pass on to future generations.

“As members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute, we recognise the immense potential within us to effect positive change in our society. Therefore, let us harness these potentials and work tirelessly to promote dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation among all Nigerians.

“Together, we can foster an environment where every citizen feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute to the nation’s development.”

The AANI National President also implore all Muslim members of AANI, as well as every Nigerian, to embrace the spirit of peace and extend it to their daily interactions.

“During this auspicious period, I also implore all Muslim members of AANI, as well as every Nigerian, to embrace the spirit of peace and extend it to our daily interactions.

“Let us engage in acts of kindness, compassion, and empathy towards one another, irrespective of our differences. By doing so, we will create a ripple effect of harmony and understanding that will transform our communities and bring us closer to the Nigeria we envision.

“I wish you all and your family, a blessed year filled with love, happiness, and prosperity. May the Islamic Calendar 1445 be a time of reflection, spiritual growth, and renewed commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said.

