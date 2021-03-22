Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday, received the first jab of the Oxford Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.



The vaccine was administered to the governor by his personal physician, Dr David Tukula.



The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Albasu Kunini, the Sectetary to State Government, Mr Anthony Jellason and other Executive Council Members also received the vaccine.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vaccination exercise was coming two weeks after the vaccine arrived in Jalingo the capital, through the Yola international airport.



Ishaku said the arrival of the vaccine would help in minimising the spread of the virus in the state.



The governror, who called for a seamless roll out of the vaccine, said that he was optimistic that by year 2022 all Nigerians would have been vaccinated.



He urged health workers in the state to take advantage of the vaccine to boost their immunity as they provide health care services for others.



Ishaku, also appealed to the residents of the state to ignore the misconception that the vaccine was not safe.



He said the vaccine was safe for use and called for more awarenes for people to know the importance of it

.(NAN)

