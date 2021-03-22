Ishaku, speaker receive COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday, received   the first jab of the Oxford Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.


The vaccine was administered to the by his physician, Dr David Tukula.


The of the State House of Assembly,  Dr Albasu Kunini,  the  Sectetary to State Government,  Mr Anthony Jellason and other Executive Council Members also received the vaccine.


The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the vaccination exercise  was coming two weeks after the vaccine arrived in Jalingo the capital, through the international airport.


Ishaku said  the arrival of the vaccine would help in minimising the spread of the virus in the state.


The governror, who called  for a seamless roll out of the vaccine, said  that was optimistic that by  year 2022 all Nigerians would have been vaccinated.


urged health workers in the state to take advantage of the vaccine  to boost immunity as they provide health care services for  others.


Ishaku, also appealed to the residents of the state to ignore the misconception that the vaccine was not safe.


said the vaccine was safe for use and called for more awarenes for people to know the importance of it
