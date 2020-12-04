Ishaku presents 2021 budget of N139 bn for Taraba

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Friday presented a budget of N139.46 billion for 2021 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Ishaku said at the ceremony that the budget was made up of N82.9 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 59.4 per cent and N56.50 billion capital expenditure, representing 40.5 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget was about N76 billion less than the 2020 figure of N215. 82 billion.

Ishaku said that the economic sector got the highest allocation of N30.06 billion in the budget, while administration got the least allocation of N5.65 billion.

He said that the 2020 budget performance was not satisfactory due to COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

Responding, the speaker Dr Albasu Kunini, assured that the lawmakers would work assiduously for the speedy passage of the budget.(NAN)