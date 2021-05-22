Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba, has condoled with the families and entire Nigerian Armed Forces over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Attahiru Ibrahim and others in a plane crash on Friday.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Bala Dan-Abu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in Jalingo on Saturday.

The governor described the death of the senior officers and crew members as shocking and a big blow to the families of the victims, the military and the nation at large.

He described the late COAS as a highly disciplined officer, who assumed the leadership of the army at a time that Nigerians craved for a change in the military strategy against security challenges in the country.

“The death of COAS and other victims of the crash at this time, has robbed the country of their contributions to this highly sought new strategy in the war against insecurity in Nigeria,”he said.

Ishaku prayed to God to grant the souls of the victims of the crash peaceful rest and their families the fortitude to bear the monumental loss. (NAN)

