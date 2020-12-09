Ishaku, Kunini celebrate T Y Danjuma @82

By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Wednesday described Nigeria’s former minister of defence General Theophilus Danjuma as a hero, an outstanding global personality and critical stakeholder in the making of modern Nigeria.

In a message to celebrate Danjuma on his birthday, Ishaku noted that Danjuma is a man of few words who’s actions have left indelible marks all over the country and beyond.

“Today,I felicitate with our hero, an outstanding global personality and critical stakeholder in the making of modern Nigeria. You are a man of few words but the works of your hands have left indelible and exceptionally positive marks everywhere in Nigeria and Africa among the poor and neglected in far flung and difficult to reach communities. You have remained an exceptionally patriotic and courageous voice in past and present efforts to keep Nigeria united and at peace. You remain a beacon of hope for a new and prosperous Nigeria” the statement read in parts.

Ishaku prayed for “renewed anointing for the Abonta of Kwararafa kingdom and Gam-Gbaru of Donga” as he marks his birthday.

Similarly, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini ohas described General Danjuma as a true Patriot and father and role model to all who aspire to achieve true greatness.

Kunini noted that the global outreach of his philanthropical works focusing mostly on the most vulnerable sections of the society has earned him the respect and admiration of many.

“We are united today in celebrating one of the greatest sons of Nigeria who is a global icon, a father, role model, a hero, a war veteran and great philanthropist.

“For all who strife for true greatness, they can find in him a perfect roadmap to follow. Here is someone who worked so hard to become what he is today and selflessly gives back to the society in torrents. He has remained a quintessential General who bestrode the military landscape like a colossus and left rare feat in his assignment as Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence which are nonpareil in the history of Nigeria.

“It is our earnest prayer that the good Lord will continue to grant the General and Philanthropist par excellence, good health, long life and grace as he touches the lives of the pauperized masses and less privileged across the country”.