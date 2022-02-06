Ishaku inaugurates commission of inquiry over Kurmi communal clashes

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba has warned those fuelling the crisis between Ichen and Ndaka people of Bisaula Community, Kurmi Local Government Area of the state, stop or being prosecuted.

Ishaku issued the warning on Saturday, Jalingo, while inaugurating a nine-member commission of inquiry into the recent crisis, between the two ethnic groups, that has claimed several lives.

Gov Ishaku warned those he described as champions of unhealthy ethnic sentiments that was causing crisis the area desist forthwith or going jail.

“I will not condone the irresponsibility of negative ethnic champions. behind the crisis that has claimed several lives, and I want assure Tarabans that government will not fold arms while people are being gruesomely killed”, he said.

He said he was greatly pained by the unnecessary crisis and that drastic steps would be taken safeguard lives and property the community.

He urged the commission of enquiry study the events leading the crisis and proffer solutions that could permanently settle the issues.

Speaking after the inauguration, Chairman of the Commission, Mr Shehu Vocks, a retired chief magistrate, assured that the commission would come up with a report that would not only enable government understand the crisis, but also find a lasting solution it.

The Commission, up of nine members, also include Mr Elijah Nyaro, who is serve as secretary, Kefas Ali, representing Ndaka Community, Jonathan Jonah, representing Ichen.

Others are the Chairman of Kurmi Local Government, John Danladi, Ibrahim Ishaya, Etsu-Affah Tigun, and representatives of the police, DSS, and the Civil Service. (NAN) 

