Ishaku inaugurates commission of inquiry over Kurmi communal clashes

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba has warned those fuelling the crisis between Ichen and Ndaka people of Bisaula Community, in Kurmi Local Government Area of the state, to stop or risk being prosecuted.

Ishaku issued the warning on Saturday, in Jalingo, while inaugurating a nine-member commission of inquiry into the recent crisis, between the two ethnic groups, that has claimed several lives.

Gov Ishaku warned those he described as champions of unhealthy ethnic sentiments that was causing crisis in the area to desist forthwith or risk going to jail.

“I will not condone the irresponsibility of negative ethnic champions. behind the crisis that has claimed several lives, and I want to assure Tarabans that government will not fold its arms while people are being gruesomely killed”, he said.

He said he was greatly pained by the unnecessary crisis and that drastic steps would be taken to safeguard lives and property in the community.

He urged the commission of enquiry to study the events leading to the crisis and proffer solutions that could permanently settle the issues.

Speaking after the inauguration, Chairman of the Commission, Mr Shehu Vocks, a retired chief magistrate, assured that the commission would come up with a report that would not only enable government to understand the crisis, but also find a lasting solution to it.

The Commission, made up of nine members, also include Mr Elijah Nyaro, who is to serve as its secretary, Kefas Ali, representing Ndaka Community, Jonathan Jonah, representing Ichen.

Others are the Chairman of Kurmi Local Government, John Danladi, Ibrahim Ishaya, Etsu-Affah Tigun, and representatives of the police, DSS, and the Civil Service. (NAN)

