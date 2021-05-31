Some residents of Iseyin in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State have deplored the drop in power supply and total outage in parts of the ancient town.

Some of the residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in separate interviews, said the development was becoming unbearable for them.



A middle-aged business woman, Mrs felicial Bambi, who deploredk the development, said her part of the town has been experiencing epileptic supply for months.

“The last time we had about five hours supply daily in my area was April, we have been using our hard earned resources to generate power, it’s been very difficult.

“I want to appeal to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), to please come to our aid and ease this hardship on us, the burden is just too much for us to bear,” she said.



Also speaking, an octogenarian community leader at the Oluwole area, Mr Iyanda Isalu, said that the power situation in Iseyin required urgent intervention.

“Our situation is indescribable now because power is a total stranger to us in most parts of Iseyin now, the worst part of the story is that they (IBEDC) still send us bills.

“The pressure from our people on us (community leaders) is much because they believe that we are not doing enough to ease the hardship on them.

“We have written several letters to appeal and seek understanding of the IBEDC, but all have not yielded any result so far,” he said.



Another resident , Mr Joshua Moses, who corroborated claims of earlier speakers, appealed for a change in the development, stating that more business may die if the situation was not urgently addressed.

“So many of people have closed down businesses, Iseyin is an ancient town, we depend largely on our businesses to survive.

“We are not able to do our businesses without adequate or even average power supply which has now eluded us.



“This is a trying time generally in the country, adding perpetual outage to our problem will not be in anyone’s interest,” he said

Reacting to the complaints, the IBEDC team leader in Iseyin, Mr Teslim Azeez, expressed surprised at the people’s complaint, said that power supply to most of Iseyin town had been well above average. (NAN)

