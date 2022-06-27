Iseyin Community, Aseyin hail Ariwoola’s appointment as acting CJN

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul-Ganiy Adekunle and the people of Iseyin Community in Oyo State, have hailed the appointment of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed, had on Monday tendered his resignation letter on the grounds of ill-health.

Ariwoola, who is the most senior and next to the former CJN, was appointed and took the oath of office as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari administered the oath of office to Ariwoola during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Council Chamber.

The traditional ruler, who hailed the appointment of Ariwoola as acting CJN, told newsmen in Ibadan that his elevation to the new position was due to years of dedication and brilliant legal sojourn.

Adekunle said that Ariwoola’s achievement would go into the history of the ancient town that “one of its sons has made a remarkable accomplishment in the legal and judiciary system during his reign as the Aseyin of Iseyin”.

According to him, today, I am so happy about this development of the elevation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to the esteemed, apex position in the judiciary, which is the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

“He has made history as the first son of Oyo State, Oke-Ogun and Iseyin to attain this feat.

“I wish every youth of today will take after this achievement, which is a product of years of legal toil, dedication to the legal career and a brilliant legal sojourn.

“Now, I can say that during my own time, Iseyin has been again put in the mouths of people around the world,” the Aseyin said.

Also, the Iseyin Development Union (IDU) said the union was proud and happy about Ariwoola’s appointment as the acting CJN.

In a statement by its National President, Alhaji Bayo Raji,

the union said that Ariwoola’s achievement would serve as “a veritable point of reference to guide future leaders”.

Raji prayed God to guide Ariwoola to be able to deliver justice with the fear of God, maintained Rule of Law, equity and good conscience in his new judicial endeavours.

He described the appointment as marvelous, well deserved and long awaited elevation, adding that Iseyin community are very happy about it.

“On behalf of Kabiyesi, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba AbdulGaniy Adekunle and all sons and daughters of Iseyin, both at home and in the Diaspora, we hereby congratulate our father, elder and a great son of Iseyin and indeed Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, the acting Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on his elevation to the exalted position,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

