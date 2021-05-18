Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has donated one million naira to each family that lost their loved ones during the clash between officials of the Nigeria Customs Service and alleged smugglers.

Makinde made the donation on Tuesday in Iseyin, at the palace of Aseyin of Iseyin, Abdulganiy Adekunle, during his visit to the town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that personnel of the Nigerian Customs on May 13, in Iseyin, engaged suspected smugglers in a shootout during which five persons were reportedly killed and property destroyed.

The governor called for calm and promised to probe the matter.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to complete various projects and also enhance the security architecture of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

