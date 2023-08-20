Isese Day: Osun govt declares Monday public holiday 

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has declared Monday a public holiday in commemoration of the annual Isese Day.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, on Saturday in Osogbo.

“I have the honour and privilege to convey the compliment and best wishes Gov. Adeleke to all traditional religion worshippers in the state on the occasion of 2023 Isese Day celebrations slated for Sunday.

“As a government that promotes oneness, unity and religious harmony between the practitioners of different religions in the state, the governor has approved Monday a public holiday in the state.

“While congratulating all traditional religion worshippers and wishing them happy celebrations, the governor also implore them to make the occasion not only peaceful and fun-filled, but another opportunity to pray for the government and good people of the state.

“The state government wishes Isese adherents a peaceful and rewarding celebration,” said the statement. (NAN)

