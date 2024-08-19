Isese Day celebration: Sanwo-Olu declares Tuesday public holiday

By Aderonke Ojediran

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has declared Tuesday as a work-free day as part of activities to mark this year’s Isese Day celebration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service of the state, Mr Bode Agoro, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Isese Day is an official public holiday in some states such as Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, and Kogi.

This holiday aims to foster a sense of identity among adherents of traditional religions.

The statement stated that work would resume in all public offices including courts across the state on Wednesday to allow traditional worshippers celebrate their day.



This is the first time the state government is declaring holiday for Isese Day celebration following the United Nations’ declaration August 20 as the World Traditional Religion Day.

(NAN)