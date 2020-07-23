Isa Funtua’s death, big loss to country, media – NMF

Share the news













The Northern Media Forum (NMF) has described the death of Alhaji Isamaila Isa Funtua as a big loss to the country and the media industry in particular.

A press statement signed by Mr Dan Agbese, chairman, NMF said Isa Funtua, was a pillar of support for the industry and practitioners all over the country and beyond.

Funtua who, until his death was a life patron of International Press Institute and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria was also an advocate of free speech and press freedom and will sorely be missed for his contributions to the exponential growth of the media in the country.

“While commiserating with his immediate and media family, the Northern Media Forum, also wishes to condole President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Katsina state in its entirety and prays for the repose of the soul of our dear leader, friend and benefactor, Alhaji Samaila Isa Funtua,” the statement said.

