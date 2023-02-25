Isa Abdulmumin becomes CBN spokesman

Isa Abdulmumin has been appointed the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The appointment followed the retirement of Osita Nwanisobi as the Director.

Isa Abdulmumin, a Deputy Director, who has been in the service of the bank for several years, is a hard working and efficient professional and a media personality.

Before joining CBN, he had worked as Senior editorial staff as well as manager in the Trust Group of Newspapers: Daily Trust, Weekly Trust and Aminiya (the Hausa version).

Nwanisobi had taken over in October 2020 when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor, retired from service.

He had served as a special assistant to the Financial System Stability (FSS) Deputy Governor between 2009 and 2011 and also as a Special Assistant to the Corporate Services Deputy Governor from 2001 to 2009.

(Freedom Online)