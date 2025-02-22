Is DSS reinventing itself? By Zainab Suleiman Okino

Throughout Nigeria’s recent history, security agencies have faced persistent criticisms for their apparent inability to share intelligence effectively among themselves. This lack of cooperation has often been blamed for their failure to prevent criminal activities, particularly those perpetrated by insurgents and bandits who continue to terrorise various communities across the nation. However, a significant shift in this narrative has recently emerged, marked by an unprecedented acknowledgment from an unexpected quarter.

In a remarkable turn of events, Governor Lawal Dauda of Zamfara state, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), publicly commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for its exceptional performance and departure from previous practices. The governor specifically praised the agency’s willingness to share crucial intelligence with the Nigerian Armed Forces, which led to the successful seizure of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition being smuggled from Niger Republic.

The significance of Governor Dauda’s commendation extends beyond partisan politics, as he also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s committed efforts to liberate Zamfara state from the grip of banditry and restore security to the region. The governor highlighted the impressive coordination between DSS operatives and troops of Operation Fansan Yamma in tracking and exposing the activities of a notorious arms courier, Abubakar Umar, also known as Dangada, from Niger Republic to Zamfara state. This emerging synergy between state governors and the DSS represents a positive development in fostering harmonious relationships between national and sub-national entities, transcending political affiliations.

The details of the DSS operatives’ role in this operation were particularly noteworthy. Intelligence revealed that Umar had planned to transport the munitions from Niger Republic to Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, where they would be distributed to several notorious banditry kingpins, including Kachalla Atta, Alhaji Shinge, Alhaji Nashama, and an individual identified only as Zaki. The operation led to the recovery of significant weaponry from a red Volkswagen Golf station wagon with Abuja registration number RBC 731 GU, including seven AK-47 rifles, two PKT GPMG, two AK-103 rifles, 169 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition, 9 PKT rounds of ammunition, one chain, and 13 empty magazines.

Historically, the DSS maintained an almost mythical presence in Nigerian society, with citizens believing the agency had operatives in every corner of the country. While this perception might have been somewhat exaggerated, it reflected the organisation’s effective use of discretion and background operations, creating an air of mystery around its activities. However, the past fifteen years of democratic governance saw a shift in the agency’s approach, with operatives becoming more visible and, at times, intimidating in their conduct. Their increased public presence, marked by conspicuous jackets, pocket guns, and suits, led to occasional abuses of power and opened opportunities for imposters to exploit the system.

The current era appears to signal a return to the agency’s traditional operational style, emphasising covert operations over public confrontations. This shift has been accompanied by significant internal reforms, most notably the historic appointment of Folashade Adekaiyeoja as the first-ever deputy Director-General, breaking new ground as the first woman to hold this position. This appointment, facilitated under President Tinubu’s administration and current Director-General Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, represents a departure from the recent practice of appointing outsiders to lead the agency.

Folashade Adekaiyeoja’s historic appointment is indeed a significant milestone, especially given how male-dominated security and intelligence agencies have traditionally been, not just in Nigeria but worldwide. Her appointment as the first-ever deputy Director-General, and specifically as the first woman in this role, sets an important precedent.

This breakthrough could serve as inspiration for other women in the DSS and similar agencies, showing that there’s now a clear path to the highest levels of leadership. The fact that this appointment came from within the organisation, rather than as an external appointment, also suggests there may be other qualified women in the pipeline who could rise to senior positions.

For this to happen sustainably, it will be important for the DSS to continue fostering an environment that supports women’s career development and leadership opportunities throughout all levels of the organisation. Adekaiyeoja’s appointment could be seen as an important first step in what will hopefully become a broader transformation in the agency’s gender dynamics, signals a promising shift in institutional culture and leadership diversity beyond personal achievement and symbolism.

Her appointment carries profound implications for aspiring female security professionals. Young women contemplating careers in intelligence and security services can now see tangible evidence that the highest echelons of leadership are attainable. This visibility is crucial because it transforms abstract possibilities into concrete realities, potentially inspiring a new generation of female security professionals to pursue their ambitions with renewed confidence.

The DSS has also demonstrated a commendable shift toward more diplomatic and legally sound approaches to conflict resolution. Rather than resorting to arbitrary detention or force, the agency has increasingly turned to the courts to address grievances with individuals and organisations. This embrace of due process represents a significant improvement in the agency’s operational methods and reinforces public confidence in its commitment to the rule of law under the leadership of DG Adeola Ajayi., who has equally shown that motivation and productivity are intertwined.

These positive developments within the DSS suggest a renaissance in the agency’s approach to national security. The combination of effective intelligence sharing, internal reforms, and respect for legal processes indicates a more mature and professional security service. As Nigeria continues to face various security challenges, this evolution in the DSS’s operations and culture could serve as a model for other security agencies and contribute significantly to the nation’s overall security architecture.

The appointment of qualified internal candidates to leadership positions and the creation of clear paths for career advancement have helped boost morale within the organisation. This internal democratisation of opportunity, coupled with the agency’s renewed focus on professionalism and discretion, positions the DSS to better fulfill its mandate of protecting national security while respecting civil liberties and the rule of law.

Zainab Suleiman Okino is the Chairperson of the Editorial Board of Blueprint Newspaper. She is a syndicated columnist and can be reached via: zainabokino@gmail.com