Is Dave Umahi also among the Prophets?, Dr. Uche  Akunebu 

As recorded in (1 Samuel 10-6) of the Christian holy Bible was how Samuel annointed Saul as the king of Israel. On the day of Sauls head being annointed, Samuel predicted that Saul would prophesy ,saying “The spirit of the LORD will come powerfully upon you,and you will be changed into a different person ” The prediction of Samuel came to pass on the day it was uttered.

We read in verse 10-12 when Saul and his servant arrived at Gibeah ,a procession of prophets met him,the spirit of God came powerfully upon him,and he joined in their prophesying. When all all those who had formerly known him saw him prophesying with the prophets ,they asked each other “what is that has happened to the son of Kish ? Is Saul also among the prophets?

The minister of works ,Engineer Dave Umahi ,on appearing on the channels flagship programme “Sunday Politics ” anchored by Seun Okinbalayo on March 31,Easter day , had triggered the question is ” Dave Umahi also among the prophets ? . This pertinent question stems from the fact that we have always known him to be the former governor of Ebonyi state, a former Senator and now minister of Works ,as we do not know him to wear prophetic mantles like some of the popular ministers of the gospel that populate the nation.

What has led to the question of Umahis true calling was the statements he made on the channels interview, as was later reported in Punch Newspaperonline of 31,March 2024 , in a bold headline “God told me Tinubu will spend eight years in office “

The paper went on to report him saying: “Well you called me a pastor. But I am also a prophet ,and you must know that the coming on board of Mr President is divine .When God starts a thing .He completes it.So, I strongly believe that I am persuaded to let you know that God told me that this administration will last eight years ,because it is born of God” He declared.

What Seun Okinbalayo failed to ask our new “pastor and prophet” who God confides in ,how the communication was done. Was it like the burning bush experience of Moses ,as recorded in Exodus 3 ,When God instructed Moses to lead the people of Israelites out of bondage from Egypt?

Was the communication in the form of dream as we saw in Genesis 28, when Jacob saw a ladder coming down out of heaven and angels descending and ascending the ladder. Or was it like Joseph seeing dreams of when his family would bow for him which later came to fruition?

Okinbalayo would have helped us ask the “pastor and prophet” if the communication was verbal ,as God in the Christian bible spoke to people directly. Could it be the same way the “Ancient of Days” instructed Abraham to leave his own country and to go to a land he has prepared for him as recorded in Genesis 12 1-4 ? Or was it verbal as when the “I am I am ” spoke during the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the baptist ,as recorded in Matthew 3:13-17 ?

Why all these interrogations have become necessary is a result of the towel of Babel experience we get in the name of “hearing from God” that has become a culture in Nigeria. There is even a verse in the holy Bible that enjoins Christians to interrogate every spirit;and that leaves us with no option than to interrogate “the God told me” statement by the minister of works.

Before the last presidential election ,was the nation not inundated with prophesies of who was going to win among the top presidential candidates ,and how most of the revered “prophets in the land ” lost their voices after the presidential election result.

We have not forgotten how some ministers of the gospel nursing ambition to govern the country try to give ecclesiastical seal to their personal ambition by smuggling in the saying of “God told them” to throw their hats to the ring for them to take the country to the “promised land ” with the efforts turning out to be “a stillborn ” (Apologies to professor Zainab Alkali) What most discerning minds have failed to reconcile is how can a God whose words cannot return void until accomplished, allow those he had asked to go and contest for power ,come out with abysmal electoral results?

Faith-based clerics consumed by capitalism have equally used the “God told me or God says ” phrase to cajole their members to do their biddings ,anytime money is desired . It has become a culture that unsettles discerning minds ,making most to resort to worshipping God in their closet than being bombarded with financial requests that usually began with “God says “when such was not the case.

When in this country a former chairman of peoples Democratic party (PDP) Prince Vincent Ogbulafor boasted that his party was going to be in power for 60 years ,most people knew it was an illusion taken too far ,but did not rue over the statement as it did not emanate from the one that sits on the heavenly throne whose words never returns void ,until accomplished.

There are school of thought who believe that the whole glorification of the present government of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Engineer Dave Umahi ,is an ambition that has not been extinguished to be president after the present president .The writer believes, he is over qualified to be president, with his leadership track record .As governor of Ebonyi State ,he performed above average. As minister of works ,which he told us was the first time an Easterner was holding such a position, he has demonstrated dexterity that was lacking in that ministry for a long time .

With the catch phrase of “God told me” becoming a cliché in the religious but ungodly society such us ours ,the writer and those that think alike ,shall until the

prophesy of Engineer Dave Umahi, is verified by revered prophets in the land ,cling to the advice of prophet Jeremiah in the book of Jeremiah 23:16 “Thus says the Lord of hosts;Do not listen to the words of the prophets who prophesy to you .They make you worthless ;They speak a vision of their own heart ,not from the mouth of the lord”

Dr Uche Akunebu is the Head of poets of the world (Poets Del Mundo) Nigerian chapter, and Editor of African book series of the international human rights arts Festival based in New York.