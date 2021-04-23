Irrigation: Kano Govt releases water from Watari Dam

 The State Government has  released water from the Watari dam, to allow for continuation of irrigation activities within Bagwai, Bichi government areas and environs.This is contained a statement issued by Amin Yassar, Communication Specialist,  State Agro Pastrol Development Project (KSADP) on Friday .The KSADP said the released of the water was reactivated after completion of about 40 per cent of the desilt, clearance and rehabilitation of canals at the Watari dam.The project,

the state government said was awarded  to Messrs Hajaig Nigeria Limited for N315 million.He said the project was designed to enhance access to water resources to enable farmers Bagwai and Bichi LGAs engage rain fed and dry season activities.The KSADP said there are 2,600 hectares of for cultivation of rice, wheat, legumes and vegetables.The KSADP Project Manager, Ibrahim Garba-Muhamnad, also said that it was a tough decision to stop the release of water to the farms in view of the multitude of farmers whose livelihoods depend on the dam.“Community is key to success of government policies and projects like this one. I am happy that you are involved in the work from what we have seen during our visits in the past,”

he said.Also, Dr Junaid Yakubu-Muhammad, Managing Director, State Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA), said the agency would distribute fertilisers, seeds and sprayers to 100 selected farmers in the Watari plantation.Malam Ibrahim Sani, one of the farmers, commended the State Government, KSADP and the development partners project, adding that the project would be ‘a shining legacy in the state.’ (NAN)

