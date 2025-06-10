Irrespective of political affiliation, let us build this nation together – First Lady

the first lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has called on all politicians to support the current administration under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to build

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The first lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has called on all politicians to support the current administration under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to build the nation together irrespective of their political affiliation.

Mrs Tinubu made the call while addressing traditional rulers in Enugu state on Monday on the sideline of her visit for the distribution of Professional kits to Midwives in the state through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

She said the nation’s diversity and differences are a blessing that must be used positively to build a strong, safe and prosperous Nigeria.

The first lady described the traditional rulers as the eyes and ears of government at the grassroots and appealed to them to align with her vision to promote the health and wellbeing of their subjects.

She further urged the traditional rulers to support her advocacies against cervical cancer, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and Female Genital Mutilation.

“As leaders we are responsible to take care of all Nigerians, political affiliation notwithstanding.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country and no one should hinder anyone from visiting any part of the country to experience this. We pray our security will improve and Nigeria should get to that place of safety,” Mrs Tinubu said.

She highlighted some of the upcoming programmes of the RHI to include Flow with Confidence aimed at ensuring that no adolescent girl misses school because of her monthly flow.

Also, the Environment Club/Society is aimed at getting students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions to participate more actively in restoring the environment.

While applauding the synergy that exists between the Federal government and the state, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers council, His Royal Highness Samuel Asadu said that unsafe cultural practices that hinder the growth of women have been eradicated in the state.

He commended the hard work and commitment of President Bola Tinubu and the dedication of Senator Oluremi Tinubu to make Nigeria better.

“For us here in Enugu, we the traditional rulers say, no vacancy in Aso Rock,” he said.

At the venue of the presentation of professional kits to the midwives in the South East Geopolitical Zone, the First Lady expressed satisfaction at concluding the distribution of the scrubs and crocs to the 6 geopolitical zones with Enugu concluding the exercise.

In his remarks, the Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah described Mrs Tinubu as the Florence Nightingale of this time owing to her responsiveness to the various pressing health issues.

He also commended President Tinubu by saying “his goodwill and love is appreciated. He is an epitome of courage and dedication.

Mbah further advised the beneficiaries to utilize the kits well.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report the first lady to also used the opportunity to present a grant of N50m for onward distribution to 1000 women petty traders in the state under the RHI.(NAN)(www. nannews.ng)