Iron rod dealers commend Reps’ move against substandard products

By Florence Onuegbu

The Iron Rods and Steel Dealers Employers Union of Nigeria (IRSDEUN) has commended the 10th Federal House of Representatives for taking bold steps against the proliferation of substandard products.

IRSDEUN President, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, gave the commendation on a motion on notice, to curb the proliferation of substandard steel products in Nigeria.

The motion was sponsored by Mr Yinka Aluko, representing Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency, and unanimously approved with amendment, during one of its plenaries.

Awoyale said the proliferation of substandard iron rod products had over the years threatened the safety and growth of Nigerians and Nigeria’s economy.

He said the development stood the 10th Assembly out as one truly committed to the greater good and welfare of the people.

Awoyale said the proactive approach of the 10th National Assembly to curb the rising surge of substandard steel products, which had resulted in several building collapse, claiming lives and fortunes across the country, was well acknowledged.

He said the union, as critical stakeholders, had been at the forefront of the fight against substandard steel products, without necessary governmental support.

”The resolve of the House of Representatives to stop the compromising of prosecution of those found culpable in the act of manufacturing substandard steel products through effective enforcement is highly commendable.

”We are open to collaboration with the 10th NASS, for the conduct of a thorough oversight that will rid Nigeria of substandard steel products and guarantee the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians.

”I also wish to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, in the best interest of our dear country, give total support to the noble course the parliament had began.

”For a safe construction industry in Nigeria, there is a critical need for thorough cleansing of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria,” Awoyale said.

He said recently, substandard steel products worth over a billion Naira were seized in seven different steel rolling mills, but because such culprits were not prosecuted, they went back to business.

”Although, as dealers, we make more money trading in substandard products, but it ungodly to deliberately distribute harmful products for the consumption of fellow Nigerians. That is why we are making this much sacrifice and willing to make much more.

”Unfortunately, it is Nigerians like us conniving with foreigners to perpetrate this level of economic sabotage,” Awoyale said.

He said the union had been facing threats from different quarters, but remained unwavering in its resolve to put a stop to the production and circulation of substandard steel products in Nigeria.

”All we need is the political will to sanitise the steel production industry in Nigeria and guarantee a safe construction environment,” Awoyale said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

