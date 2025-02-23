IRIAD Condemns Silencing of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) has strongly condemned the events of February 20, 2025, in the Senate, where Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s voice and participation were suppressed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. This act, IRIAD asserts, is a reflection of the persistent patriarchal structures that hinder the democratic participation of women in politics and governance.

The incident is particularly alarming given the current climate of rising femicide in Nigeria and the ongoing struggle for gender equity across all sectors. IRIAD warns that such actions undermine the progress towards a more inclusive and equitable society, and reflect the marginalisation of women in political spaces.

“We say no to the silencing of women in politics. We say no to the invisibilisation of women, and we stand against the actions of the Senate President against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan,” said Princess Hamman-Obels, Director of IRIAD. “The suppression of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s participation is inconsistent with the Senate’s own Standing Orders and reflects the systemic exclusion women in governance continue to face.”

IRIAD further emphasised that the silencing of women in political spaces is not an isolated issue but part of a wider systemic problem. “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s courage to challenge structures designed to marginalize women must be acknowledged. Her actions reflect the need for more women in political leadership positions,” added Hamman-Obels.

With Women’s Month approaching in March 2025, IRIAD calls for a collective commitment from political leaders and stakeholders to create a political environment where women’s voices are not just heard, but also respected and valued.

IRIAD is committed to advancing policies that promote gender equity and ensure Nigerian women can participate fully in political and socioeconomic processes. The organisation calls for an end to the silencing of women and stands in solidarity with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in the fight for a just and inclusive society.

“We say STOP WOMEN SILENCING AND MARGINALISATION. Enough of sidelining women and disregarding their valuable contributions. Women’s voices are non-negotiable in the struggle for a just society,” concluded Hamman-Obels.