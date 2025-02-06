IRIAD Calls for Urgent Action to End Female Genital Mutilation

In commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), the Initiative for Research Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) has reiterated its call for the eradication of this harmful practice, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger efforts to protect women and girls.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a press statement, Princess Hamman-Obels, Director of IRIAD, highlighted the severe physical and psychological effects of FGM, which affects millions of women and girls globally. “FGM is not only a violation of human rights but also a practice that causes intense pain, infections, complications during childbirth, and long-term trauma,” she said. “It is a dangerous, harmful tradition that must be eradicated.”

The organization spotlighted the alarming prevalence of FGM in Nigeria, where approximately 20 million women and girls have been subjected to the practice. This makes Nigeria one of the countries with the highest rates of FGM globally. Despite some progress, including a slight reduction in national prevalence from 18% in 2016 to 15% in 2021, many girls remain at risk due to weak enforcement of anti-FGM laws and a lack of effective community-level interventions.

While recognizing Nigeria’s commitment to eliminating FGM by 2030, IRIAD pointed out that significant challenges persist. “The enactment of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) in 2015 was a critical step, criminalizing FGM nationwide. Moreover, the National Policy and Plan of Action for the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation (2021-2025) outlines important strategies for addressing the issue,” Princess Hamman-Obels noted. “However, the lack of funding for anti-FGM programs and the resistance from some traditional leaders remain substantial hurdles.”

As part of its call to action, IRIAD urges all stakeholders—including government officials, healthcare providers, community leaders, educators, and civil society organizations—to redouble efforts in raising awareness, enforcing existing laws, and promoting alternative rites of passage that honor the dignity of women and girls.

“Ending FGM by 2030 is not just a goal, but a moral imperative,” Princess Hamman-Obels stated. “We all have a responsibility to work together and ensure that no girl grows up enduring the pain of this practice.”

IRIAD’s message is clear: it is time for everyone involved to step up the pace and work toward a future where women and girls are empowered to thrive free from the devastating effects of FGM.