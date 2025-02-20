IRIAD Calls for Urgent Action on Social Justice in Nigeria

On the occasion of World Day of Social Justice 2025, the Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) has called for urgent action to tackle systemic inequalities in Nigeria, emphasizing the need for equitable and inclusive policies.

By Chimezie Godfrey

On the occasion of World Day of Social Justice 2025, the Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) has called for urgent action to tackle systemic inequalities in Nigeria, emphasizing the need for equitable and inclusive policies.

This year’s theme, “Strengthening a Just Transition for a Sustainable Future,” highlights the necessity of ensuring that environmental shifts do not leave behind the most vulnerable, particularly in countries plagued by persistent social justice challenges.

In a press statement, IRIAD highlighted the ongoing struggles within Nigeria, including widespread poverty, high unemployment rates, gender-based violence, and deep-seated ethnic and religious inequalities.

The organization noted that while some reforms have been made, the economic changes introduced in 2023 have worsened the situation for many Nigerians. Inflation skyrocketed to 34.19% by mid-2024, with food inflation soaring over 40%, further pushing millions of citizens into poverty.

The group also pointed to specific incidents that exemplify Nigeria’s systemic injustices. IRIAD cited the case of Faiz Abdullahi, who died in police custody after reportedly being tortured, and highlighted the ongoing violence against women, such as the murders of Salome Adaidu, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, and Ifeoma, a banker from Anambra State. Additionally, the statement referenced the case of Habibu Adamu, who was illegally detained for 13 years, underscoring the failure of law enforcement to uphold justice.

“The challenges we face today serve as a reminder of the need for comprehensive action to address the root causes of inequality,” said Princess Hamman-Obels, Director of IRIAD. “Without a focused effort to tackle these systemic issues, Nigeria cannot hope to achieve a truly just and sustainable future.”

IRIAD called on all stakeholders to prioritize policies that foster inclusivity and equity. The organization urged the Nigerian government to focus on education, healthcare, social protection programs, and job creation, all while mitigating the effects of economic reforms on vulnerable populations. Civil society organizations were encouraged to advocate for transparency, accountability, and the empowerment of marginalized communities. IRIAD also emphasized the importance of active citizen engagement in governance, calling on Nigerians to demand policies that promote social justice and equity.

“Inclusive development is not a luxury but a necessity,” Princess Hamman-Obels concluded. “Together, we can build a society where every voice is heard and every individual is valued.”

IRIAD reaffirmed its commitment to working toward a more just and sustainable Nigeria, where the principles of equity and social justice are at the forefront of policymaking.