IRIAD advocates sound legal framework, other measures to promote rights of women

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) has urged regional, national, and sub-national stakeholders to do more to promote the rights of women.

This was made known by the Founder and Director, IRIAD- The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Hamman-Obels noted that IRIAD and the Electoral Hub commemorate Africa’s Women’s Day 2022 by celebrating all women across the continent, as she reiterated their commitment to promoting inclusive governance, and social justice for women and other vulnerable groups in society.

She noted that women constitute about half of the population and therefore have a large role to play in accelerating socio-economic development and addressing challenges of violence, poor nutrition, and food insecurity.

“Unfortunately, there are numerous social and cultural barriers facing women. In line with the theme of this year’s Africa’s Women’s Day, we urge regional, national, and sub-national stakeholders to do more to promote the rights of women by changing the socio-cultural norms militating against women’s dignity and active participation in society.This can be done through a sound legal framework backed up by strong implementation and complemented with robust sensitisation and awareness-raising campaigns and advocacies.

“IRIAD is very interested in the use of special measures to reverse some of the historical barriers facing women and ensure equal opportunities with their male counterparts. This means the application of affirmative action for women in elective and appointive positions. As we celebrate African women on Africa’s Women’s Day, IRIAD is advocating for legislations and interventions that promote women’s dignity and inclusion in politics and governance.

“IRIAD is also producing short interviews of women’s struggles for justice. We are hopeful that the struggle for gender equity and justice across the continent will yield rapid and desired results,” Hamman-Obels stated.

The Africa’s Women’s Day has been celebrated on July 31st of every year since 1962 and this year marks the 60th Celebration. The day is earmarked to “celebrate and acknowledge the foremothers of Africa who gallantly fought for the liberation and development of the continent” as well as acknowledge women as “key contributors towards achieving Africa’s inclusive growth and sustainable development agenda”.

The theme of Africa’s Women’s Day 2022 is “Towards the African Women’s Decade: Realizing Women’s Human Capital through accelerated social and economic development, addressing the scourge of violence, food insecurity, and good nutrition on the African continent”.

