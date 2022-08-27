IRIAD advocates increased women participation in peacemaking, conflict resolution

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) has urged relevant stakeholders to increase the participation of women in post crises and humanitarian processes and interventions in the country.

The Founder and Director, IRIAD- The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels in a statement reiterated her commitment to improving citizens’ participation in governance, improving democracy, as well as promoting Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI).

She recalled that the World Humanitarian Day (WHD) has been observed since the 19th of August, 2008, adding that this year makes it the 14th year of the celebration.

According to her, this day has been set aside to honor all those who have put their lives and well-being at risk to help others affected by various kinds of crises all over the world.

She said,”It is also observed to show how humanitarian work has positively impacted the world and the vital role it plays in society.

“The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) celebrates Humanitarian and Aid workers all around the world as we mark World Humanitarian Day 2022. IRIAD is committed to improving citizens’ participation in governance, improving democracy, as well as promoting Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI).

“In recent years there has been an increase in cases of humanitarian issues caused by conflict, natural disasters, hunger, health emergencies -COVID- 19, and so on, which has increased the number of those in need of humanitarian aid.

“Nigeria has been in a permanent state of crisis in the last 15 years with perennial security challenges leading to loss of lives, destruction of properties, the annihilation of rural communities, and displacement of people creating a huge humanitarian crisis. Boko Haram terrorism in the Northeastern part of the country has created about 1.7 million internally displaced persons.

“Women and young girls have in particular experienced humanitarian crises disproportionately compared with men and boys. For instance, women make up about 52% of the 1.7million displaced persons from Boko Haran terrorism.

“In line with this year’s theme IRIAD urge all relevant stakeholders to increase women’s representation and provide for meaningful participation of women in all post crises and humanitarian processes and interventions. This can be ensured through:

“More research and documentation of the experiences of women and girls affected by the insurgency.

“Strengthening present gender-responsive intervention policies.

“Deepening the process of localization and domestication of the UNSCR1325- Women, Peace, and Security Agenda.”

Hamman-Obels called for effective implementation of policies and interventions aimed at improving gender equity and justice complemented with sensitizations and campaigns using various media.

She also advocated for sensitization campaigns aimed at educating women and girls on rights and key issues to drive gender justice.

The theme of this year’s WHD is “to show the importance, effectiveness, and positive impact of humanitarian work” which is based on the famous saying “it takes a village”.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

