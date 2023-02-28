Ireti wins FCT Senate seat for LP

By Angela Atabo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mrs Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Senate seat.


INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Sanni Saka of the University of Abuja announced the result on Tuesday in Abuja.


Saka said that Ireti scored 202,175 votes to emerge winner, adding that Mr Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 100,544 votes, while Mr  Angulu  Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) placed third with 78,905 votes.


” I Prof. Sanni Saka thereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 FCT  Senatorial district election held on Feb. 25.
“The election was contested and the candidates received the votes as announced.


“That  Ireti  Kingibe having  satisfied the requirement  of the law has been declared the winner,” Saka said.


He said that the problem with the Bwari result that was earlier canceled was rectified and the result certified as valid.
He however, said that the result for Abaji  remained canceled because the problem had not been sorted out.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sulieman Ango, the APC agent and that of PDP Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed refused to sign the result sheet saying it was not authentic.(NAN)