Ireti promises more appointive, elective positions for FCT women

By Angela Atabo

Mrs Ireti Kingibe, the Senator-elect for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has promised to ensure that more women are appointed into elective and appointive positions by the next administration.



Kingibe said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day.



She said that a number of vibrant women had been identified in the FCT for presentation for elective and appointive positions.



Ireti added that the women would be properly mentored to prepare them for higher leadership positions in the country adding that women as the backbone of every home deserved every support to grow in all aspects of life, including politics.



She frowned at the role of money bags and corruption in the nation’s politics.

“The amount of money that flies around in politics scares away good female politicians, thereby, paving the way for wrong candidates to emerge.



“The decrease in the number of women elected into the National Assembly as shown by the results of the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections is ridiculous.



“We have seven female senators and 11 members of the House of Representatives in the out-going 9th National Assembly.



“Now, we are going to have only three female Senators and 15 female members of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly,” she said.



Ireti added:”This is unbelievable, considering our numerical strength; we, women, must do more for ourselves; we must rise and support our fellow women for the country’s democracy to be balanced and effective.”



She called on the Federal Government to ensure proper implementation of its 35 per cent affirmative action.

Ireti said that it was not proper to leave female politicians at the mercy of their ever domineering male counterparts.(NAN)