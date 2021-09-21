Iraq to host OPEC 60th anniversary Q1 2022 – Barkindo

Mohammad Barkindo, the Secretary General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), says Iraq will host the organisation’s 60th anniversary in first quarter of 2022.

Barkindo disclosed this in a letter he signed and issued to all Heads of Delegation of OPEC Member countries and non-OPEC countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), on Monday.

OPEC was created at the ‘Baghdad Conference’ on Sept. 14. 1960.

“His Excellency Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael, Minister of Oil of Iraq has informed me that his esteemed country remains ready, willing and able to host an anniversary event, having completed all the necessary arrangements, and this will now take place in the first quarter of 2022.

“The OPEC Secretariat will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Oil of Iraq to assure all the necessary logistical and preparatory requirements are arranged.

“We look forward to seeing you in Iraq in early 2022,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that on June 30th , Barkindo announced that the government of Iraq had agreed to host OPEC’s 60th anniversary on Sept. 30, 2021 at the Al-Shaab Hall in Baghdad.

Unfortunately, Ismaael, announced the postponement of the event through a letter to the OPEC scribe.

Barkindo commended Ismaael and his team for their kind cooperation and understanding. (NAN)(

