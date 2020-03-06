Iran’s recorded phenomenal growth – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, says that the Islamic Republic of Iran has recorded phenomenal growth, even as a developing country.

The President spoke Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in farewell audience, the outgoing Iranian Ambassador, Morteza Rahimi Zarchi.

Recalling his visits to Iran as Oil Minister in the 1970s, and as a civilian President, the Nigerian Leader lauded the relationship between the two countries, describing it as mutually beneficial.

President Buhari wished the Ambassador, who spent about four years in Nigeria, greater successes in his future endeavours.

Ambassador Zarchi said his tour of duty was “very successful,” describing Nigeria as a “strong country in Africa” with bright prospects for the future.

He commended President Buhari for strides in the war against corruption, and revival of the economy.

On the fight against insurgency, the Ambassador said Iran had a lot of experiences to share with Nigeria, and believed that the terror war would eventually be won.