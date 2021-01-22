Iran’s leader posts Trump-like golfer image on Twitter, vows revenge

The Twitter account of Iran’s Supreme Leader, on Friday, carried the image of a golfer resembling former U.S. President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone.

The post also carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said “Revenge is certain”, vowing revenge over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone attack.

The post, which comes ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of a top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in the attack in Iraq, renews the vow of vengeance.

“Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who carried this out should be punished.