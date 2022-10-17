Iran starts refining its oil in Venezuela -Minister 

Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said that Iran has started refining its crude oil in Venezuela.Owji said Iran had started processing some 100,000 barrels per day of its crude in Venezuela’s El Palito refinery.“

This was a long-standing and 43-year-old dream that was realised through the efforts of my colleagues at the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC),” he said.Jalil Salari, head of NIORDC, said that efforts are underway to expand Iran’s refinery operation in overseas projects.

According local media report, Iran signed a 116-million-U.S. dollar contract with Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA in May to repair and expand the refinery. (Xinhua/NAN)

