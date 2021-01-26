Iran says Trump’s departure has reduced tension in international arena

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s departure from office has resulted in reduced tension in the international arena, Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.

“With the departure of the Trump administration, the world has got out of the stress state, a new situation has emerged in the international atmosphere,” Rabiei said.

The government added that Iran did not have official contacts with the new administration under President Joe Biden, stressing that Tehran was waiting for the U.S. to fulfill its commitments and lift sanctions from Iran.

“We have no contact with the new U.S. administration.