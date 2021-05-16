Iran promises Hamas support in the fight against Israel 

Iran has promised Palestinian Hamas movement its support in fight against Israel in Gaza .

In a telephone conversation with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, commander of al-Quds of Iranian Revolutionary Guards, General Esmail Qa’ani, assured Hamas of his full support on Saturday, Iranian state media reported.

For his part, Haniyeh thanked Iran for its support and said, according to al-Alam news channel, that fight against Israel was not just Hamas’ but of entire Islamic world.

The Islamist Hamas classified as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, among others, and has control of the Gaza Strip.

Militant Palestinians been firing rockets at Israel from there for days.

The Israeli army has been reacting with on Hamas targets in Gaza.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister had cancelled at short notice a visit to Austria planned for Saturday after the government in Vienna hoisted the Israeli flag on its buildings.

The main topic of the meeting would been the negotiations under way in Vienna to renew the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Iran considers Israel its arch-enemy and supports anti-Israeli resistance groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza and the Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.

The entire Iranian leadership had this week “strongly condemned Israel’s brutal and cruel crimes” against the Palestinians.

Nevertheless, Iran a low profile in the .

One reason, according to observers, the nuclear negotiations, which Tehran does not want to jeopardise.

The main issue there is the lifting of U.S. sanctions, which plunged Iran into an economic crisis over the past two years. (dpa/NAN)

