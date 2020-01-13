Iran: Kogi Gov condoles with family of only Nigerian killed in Ukrainian Air crash

Kogi State Governor , Yahaya Bello said Monday he has received with great shock, the news about the death of Engr Dauda Onoruoiza, whose sad event occurred on January 8, in the Ukrainian Airline crash.

An Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, a scheduled international passenger flight from Tehran to Kiev, was shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, which attributed it to human error.

Onoruoiza, an Aeronautic Engineer working with the airline hailed from Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State was the only Nigerian in that ill-fated Air Accident.

The governor described the incident as sad and unfortunate for the State to have lost such a promising young engineer in such a manner.

“It is awful and sad to hear that a Nigerian national and a promising young Kogite in diaspora was among the 176 passengers on board the crashed Ukrainian airline; a needles and preventable death caused by human error.

”My deepest and sincere sympathy goes to his immediate family and the good people of Okehi LGA, Kogi State and the Nigeria at large for this great loss”, he said.

The governor called on the appropriate Iranian and Ukrainian authorities and tge world over to carry out thorough investigation on the ill fated crash and ensure that anyone found wanting in such grievous and needless error, faced the consequences of their action.

He prayed God to grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.