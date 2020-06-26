Iran dismisses allegations in U.S. annual terror report

Share the news













Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the recent U.S. report on terrorism, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects and condemns the U.S.’ annual Country Reports on Terrorism.

“Because that regime is blatantly shifting the blame onto others, is utterly insincere, and has double standards in the fight against terrorism.”

A U.S. government annual terrorism report on Wednesday alleged that Iran continues to increase its support for extremists.

“The United States of America’s regime, known as the biggest state sponsor of terrorism and the main sponsor of the aggressive and occupying Zionist regime, is in no position to claim to be fighting against terrorism and make judgments about this issue,’’ Mousavi said. (Xinhua/NAN)

