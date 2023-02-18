Irabor tasks military on peaceful elections

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, says the nation is looking up to the armed forces and other security agencies to ensure peace and smooth elections.

Irabor, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Jackson Yusuf, said this at 2023 International Military Sports Council (CISM) Day Run, on Saturday, in Abuja.

According to him, the elections are coming in about seven days from today

”The nation is looking up to us as members of the armed forces and security agency to play our roles in keeping peace and ensuring peaceful election.

“I also want to seize this opportunity, to urge us to stand up to our constitutional responsibilities in fulfilling that role of ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the election,” he said.

The defence chief said that CISM was founded on Jan. 18, 1948 after the second World War (WW2) as a means of promoting global peace and unity after the destruction and the ravages that was witnessed in the world.

He said the organisation grew from five member countries at inception to 114 member states at present, adding that Nigeria became a member of the global body in 1972.

He said the organisation had remained committed to organising and coordinating military sports all over the world and playing its role of promoting friendship through sports.

He noted that the brave men and women of the armed forces and other security agencies can tell the world with pride of their daily successes in counter insurgency, and other security challenges.

“That have in recent times bedeviled the nation’s security landscape. I urge you all to sustain the current momentum, gallant much towards victory,” he said.

Irabor commended the service chiefs and heads of security agency for taking part in the 2023 CISM day run.

The Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, AVM Kabir Aliyu, thanked the CDS, service chiefs and heads of other security agencies for taking part in the 2023 activities.

Aliyu also commended the participants for their participation in the 5-km race to also display that they were able and were going to live up to ‘our’ responsibilities as security agencies of Nigeria.

He said the event was part of efforts to enhance the physical capacity of the personnel in performing their constitutional duty.

The Vice President of CISM and president, Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Maj.-Gen. Maikano Abdullahi, said tradition of CISM day run was activated by the founding five member countries to mark the end of WW2.

Abdullahi said the armed forces all over the world had been taking part in the event to keep themselves healthy and fit.

He said the organisation had brought the armed forces together in harmony for the common good of all as well as other security agencies. (NAN)