Irabor pledges military’s support to professional bodies

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to support the course of professional bodies in the country.

Irabor gave the commitment when members of the Governing Council of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) paid him a courtesy call in Abuja.

The Deputy Director, Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Irabor said that the armed forces as a professional and law abiding Institution would always seek to advance the course of professional groups in line with the rule of law and international best practices.

He said that the yearnings were manifested in the training, administrative policies and operational engagement of the armed forces.

He commended the existing capacity building partnership between NIPR and DHQ as well as the three services towards enhancing the professional skills and knowledge of Public Relations and Information personnel for effective service delivery.

Irabor, however, urged the institute to avail itself of the opportunity of shaping and disseminating right narratives about military operations and other engagements aimed at bringing lasting peace in troubled parts of the country.

He said that interaction with both parties would bring out the right content needed to shape the narratives.

Earlier, the President of NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo, said the military had maintained a robust working relationship with NIPR in the areas of ensuring professionalism and effective management of the services public relations.

Sirajo expressed the commitment of NIPR towards further collaboration with armed forces in the areas of training on relationship building and mending as well as communication and information management.

He appreciated the military for supporting NIPR’s Citizens Summit on National Integration, Peace and Security to be held across the six geo-political zones.(NAN)

