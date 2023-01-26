Irabor inaugurates Nigerian army think-tank centre

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday inaugurated the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC), a think-tank for future development of the army.

Irabor said the centre was established to create a reservoir of competent and dedicated officers, and address Nigerian army’s peculiar challenges.

He said the centre would serve as the research establishment of the army in the formulation and development of policy frameworks.

According to him, the heritage and future center will add value to the army in terms of preserving its history and tapping from the lessons of all operations through critical analysis.

“It is pertinent for me to mention the central role research plays in providing constructive solutions to myriads of problems facing the armed forces of Nigeria.

“The dynamics of the operating environment for the armed forces of Nigeria demands that we x-ray the lenses of engagement in various thematic areas.

“It is my fervent hope that this center will provide a veritable opportunity for serving and retired officers to contribute to the Nigerian army’s future development and modernisation agenda, through focused research.

“I am happy to note that the center has a directorate dedicated to improving jointness and operations, as well as other activities with sister services.

“On the whole, I expect the center to add impetus to the system through innovative ideas to problem solving approach of the Nigerian army in particular, and the armed forces of Nigeria in general,” he said.

The CDS urged officers that would be deployed to work towards accomplishing set goals and set the tone for greater excellence from the army and the armed forces in general.

He appreciated the contributions of officers and men of Nigerian army in the defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria, in conjunction with sister services.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said the Nigerian army had undergone significant transformation since the advent of democracy.

He stated that the major driver was professionalism toward achieving operational successes as well as improving the image of the Nigerian army.

Yahaya said that the Nigerian army had continued to consolidate on the various transformations being recorded and pledged to put in place measures that would prevent a reversal of the gains.

Yahaya said that the Army has been bringing together highly skilled, competent and senior experienced officers and others with requisite competencies to address Nigeria army’s specific and thematic challenges.

“This is to be achieved through productive research, analysis studies on suggestion of novel solutions to make Nigerian army more effective, resilient and an adaptive force.

“On this wise, I approved the establishment of the center to among other key roles, develop plan for the entrenchment and preservation of Nigerian army heritage.

“It is to provide strategic inputs for future plans and controls, modernisation of the Nigerian army as well as act as loyal opposition to Nigerian army by constantly calling out inconsistencies and flaws within the system,” he said.

The COAS said the center would also work to institutionalise and maintain novel solution to tactical, operational, training, administrative and logistic challenges of Nigerian army.

He added that accurate future forecasting based on sound analysis and research will facilitate the emplacement of frameworks that would ensure deployment of adaptable, resilient and effective forces to confront and defeat current and emerging threats.

According to him, the centre will be a factory of ideas leading Nigerian army to the future.

Yahaya commended the efforts of officers and soldiers for their commitment to ongoing operations aimed at ridding the nation of all threats. (NAN)